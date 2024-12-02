Henry rushed 19 times for 82 yards and brought in all three of his targets for 29 receiving yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Eagles.
Henry didn't post a monstrous stat line like we have become accustomed to over the course of his storied career, but he still produced 111 yards from scrimmage without turning the ball over. The simple fact that this performance checked out as one of Henry's lowest fantasy scores of the season paints a picture of how dominant King Henry has been since aligning stars with Lamar Jackson in Baltimore this past offseason. With the added rest from Baltimore's upcoming bye, Henry should be locked in for a strong finish to the campaign when the Ravens resume play against the Giants on Dec. 15.
