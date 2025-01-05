Henry rushed 20 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns while catching two of three targets for 23 receiving yards in Saturday's 35-10 win over Cleveland.

Henry broke legendary Baltimore RB Jamal Lewis' franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season with his first trip to the end zone Saturday. The 30-year-old Henry accomplished the feat in his first season with the club, setting the new high-water mark at 16 rushing touchdowns. He also became the first player in NFL history with three seasons recording at least 1,500 rushing yards and 15 rushing scores. King Henry will look to keep his strong campaign going in next week's wild-card round against either the Steelers or Chargers.