Henry cleared concussion protocol and was made available to the media following Sunday's 35-33 loss to the Panthers, Giana Han of the Baltimore Banner reports.

Henry was checked for a concussion in the fourth quarter of the contest, but evidently passed all tests. Prior to his exit, Henry carried 13 times for 94 yards and a touchdown and hauled in four of his five targets for 17 yards. He also lost his second fumble of the season. Henry looks like he'll be ready to handle his normal role as the lead option out of the Baltimore backfield next Sunday against the Texans.