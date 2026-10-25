Henry rushed 17 times for 45 yards and brought in one of two target for four yards in the Ravens' 35-13 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Henry averaged below 3.5 yards per carry for the second consecutive game against a divisional opponent, and Sunday's inefficiency also dropped his season per-carry average under 4.0 (3.9). The bruising back does have seven rushing touchdowns on the season, but none have come within the last three games. Henry will look to bounce back to his usual level of production in a Week 8 road showdown against an improved Bills run defense next Sunday.