Henry (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans, per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Henry has cleared concussion protocol after practicing without limitations Thursday and Friday. He'll try to help the Ravens snap a six-game losing streak Sunday against the Texans. Running room could be hard to come by against a stout Houston front that's allowing fewer than 100 rushing yards per game, though Henry has overcome more than his fair share of daunting matchups over the years.