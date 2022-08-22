Likely hauled in all eight of his targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Cardinals.

Likely has now strung together two gaudy preseason performances (144 total yards and a touchdown) in just four quarters of action against opposing first-unit defenses. The fourth-round pick from this year's draft has dazzled with his per-minute production, but it is important to note that both Mark Andrews (rest) and Nick Boyle (rest) did not suit up, indicating that Likely will likely start the year as the Ravens' third tight end. While it is generally not advised to monitor a team's third-string tight end before the regular season starts, Baltimore runs a very unorthodox offense around superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson that routinely uses multiple tight-end sets, so Likely's name might pop up even this season even if Andrews stays healthy all year.