Jackson (back) is considered likely to return to action for the Ravens' Week 18 game against the Steelers next Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After bruising his back in the first half of the Ravens' Week 16 loss to the Patriots, Jackson was unable to practice in any fashion during Week 17 before being listed doubtful ahead of Saturday's game in Green Bay. He was ultimately inactive ahead of the Ravens' eventual 41-24 win over the Packers, resulting in Tyler Huntley drawing the start at quarterback. With the win keeping the 8-8 Ravens' playoff hopes alive, Jackson will turn his focus toward getting healthy for a Week 18 matchup that will decide the AFC North champion, if the Steelers aren't able to clinch the division title Sunday with a win over the Browns. Assuming Jackson is able to resume practicing as at least a limited participant during the upcoming week, he should get the green light to play in the regular-season finale.