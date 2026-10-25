Jackson (ankle), who has been ruled out out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, was considered close to playing this week and is "likely to return" to action Week 8 versus the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tyler Huntley will start a third consecutive game while Jackson remains sidelined due to a left ankle sprain. Though Jackson has taken longer than initially anticipated to make a full recovery from the injury, he took some clear steps forward in Week 7 by practicing as a limited participant Wednesday through Friday. So long as Jackson can maintain that level of activity or upgrade to full at any point during Week 8 prep, he should get the green light to return to the lineup in Buffalo.