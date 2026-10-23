Jackson (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Ravens listed Jackson as a limited participant all week, with the QB telling reporters Friday that he's "heading in the right direction," per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. Jackson clarified that his injury is a high-ankle sprain, and while the swelling has subsided, he's still dealing with considerable pain that may limit his mobility. He suggested that a decision won't be made until Saturday or Sunday, at which point the Ravens may try to keep it under wraps until inactive lists are released at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. If Jackson is out again, Tyler Huntley will make his third straight start.