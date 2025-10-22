Jackson was officially limited at practice Wednesday.

In his first practice since injuring his right hamstring in a Sept. 28 loss to Kansas City, Jackson was eased back into the mix, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, while taking QB reps along with Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley. When asked about Jackson's status for Sunday's game against the Bears, coach John Harbaugh noted Wednesday that "it's hard to put a number on it. I don't have any shareable injury intelligence." Jackson now has two more chances to practice fully before the Ravens post their Week 8 injury designations Friday afternoon.