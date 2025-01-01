Madubuike (illness) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Madubuike appears to be trending toward playing in Saturday's matchup against the Browns, as he upgraded from a DNP on Tuesday to a limited session Wednesday. The Texas A&M product has appeared in all 16 of Baltimore's regular-season games thus far, recording 39 total tackles, including 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. If Madubuike is unable to suit up in Week 18, expect Brent Urban to see increased snaps with the Ravens' first-team defense.