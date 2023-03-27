While speaking with reporters at the NFL's Annual League Meeting, coach John Harbaugh relayed Monday that Bateman (foot) is "healthy and going to be running in three weeks."

The wideout, who last saw game action Week 8 of the 2022 regular season, continues to move past surgery to address a Lisfranc foot injury, with Harbaugh expressing confidence that Bateman will be "ready to roll" and "healthier than ever" as the coming season approaches. Once the 2021 first-rounder re-takes the field, he'll reclaim his starting role in a Baltimore wideout corps that also includes Devin Duvernay (foot) and free-agent newcomer Nelson Agholor. At this stage, however, it remains to be seen how the team's QB situation plays out, with Lamar Jackson (who the Ravens have placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on) having indicated Monday that he requested a trade earlier this month.