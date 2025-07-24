Loop made all six of his field-goal attempts during Baltimore's training camp session Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Loop has gotten off to a hot start since the Ravens selected him in the sixth-round of this this year's draft as he was impressive during the rookie minicamp as well. He is competing for the team starting kicker spot with rookie undrafted free-agent John Hoyland, who made four-of-five of his field-goal attempts during Wednesday's practice.