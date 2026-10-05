Loop went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries and made all three of his PATs during Sunday's 24-18 win over Tennessee.

Loop converted a career-long 64-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, giving Baltimore a 24-7 lead heading into the break. The kicker later missed a 40-yard attempt wide left in the fourth quarter, marking his second field-goal miss of the year. Loop has gone 6-for-8 on field-goal tries, including 4-for-4 from 50-plus yards, over the first four contests in his sophomore campaign with the Ravens.