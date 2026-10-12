Loop went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point try during the Ravens' 30-23 overtime win over the Falcons on Sunday.

All three of Loop's made field goals came in the first half, the last two of which both came from 51 yards. It was his first game of the season of at least three field goals, and his five makes from 50-plus yards are tied for second-most in the NFL behind Spencer Shrader (six). Loop is 9-for-11 on field-goal attempts and 15-for-15 on PATs through five regular-season games, and the Ravens will hit the road for a Week 6 AFC North clash against the Browns on Oct. 18.