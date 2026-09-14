Loop made both of his field-goal attempts and all five PATs in Sunday's 41-23 win over the Colts.

After a rough preseason, Loop kept his job as the Ravens' kicker despite the team's addition of Jake Moody to the practice squad. Loop was just 1-for-4 on field-goal tries from 50-plus yards as a rookie last season, but he drilled his 57-yard attempt Sunday against Indy and added a 45-yard make. If he can be more consistent, Loop should be a premier fantasy kicker in this high-powered Baltimore offense.