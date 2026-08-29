Loop converted two of his four field-goal attempts while going 5-for-5 on PATs in Friday night's 41-3 preseason win over the Commanders.

Loop has had a strong camp, but coach Jesse Minter did not discount the possibility of bringing in competition for the starting kicker role, Kyle Goon of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports. The kicker has struggled to perform in high-pressure situations, missing 58-yard and 51-yard field goals before the half. These misses only build on Loop's disaster ending to the 2025 season, where he missed a 44-yard field goal on the last play of Week 18 that would have won the Ravens the AFC North. The 25-year-old remains the starting option but there will likely be a kicking competition during the regular season at the first sign of trouble for the second-year player.