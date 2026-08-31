Coach Jesse Minter said Monday that Loop is expected to handle Week 1 kicking duties against the Colts despite Baltimore's addition of Jake Moody to the practice squad, Giana Han of the Baltimore Banner reports.

Loop missed a pair of field-goal attempts in the Ravens' preseason finale and has struggled during his short career on kicks from distance, as he made just one of four field goals from 50-plus yards during the 2025 regular season. Loop figures to have a short leash after his Week 18 miss last season sent the Steelers to the playoffs over the Ravens. Whoever kicks for the Ravens will have plenty of fantasy appeal in what should be one of the league's top offenses.