Perine (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday in Arizona.

After rookie Derrius Guice was lost for the season due to a torn ACL, Perine had a chance to stake a claim to the backfield, but that's before Adrian Peterson was signed off the free-agent scrap heap. Peterson impressed during the preseason, and with Chris Thompson and Rob Kelly also on hand, Perine seemingly will be the odd man out on game day as long as the top three are healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories