Perine logged two carries for six yards and hauled in his lone target for 16 yards during the Bengals' 20-6 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Perine's three touches were well behind starter Chase Brown's 25, with the former playing 24 of 60 offensive snaps (40.0 percent). Perine's 16-yard catch midway through the third quarter converted a third-and-7 for the Bengals and led to an 18-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase five plays later. Perine is up to 72 scrimmage yards through two regular-season games and is firmly entrenched as the Bengals' RB2 behind Brown. Up next is a Week 3 AFC North tilt against the Steelers, whose defense gave gave up 119 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries between TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson in a Week 2 loss to the Patriots.