Perine is listed as the Redskins' No. 3 running back for their first depth chart of training camp, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Chris Thompson seems to be locked in as the Redskins' third-down back thanks to his skills as a pass catcher, so Perine and Rob Kelley, who is listed atop the depth chart, are effectively battling for a starting role. While Kelley impressed last season as an unheralded undrafted rookie out of Tulane, he lacks the breakaway speed of Perine, who also offers plenty of power between the tackles. The performances of both backs in the preseason will ultimately dictate who retains starting duties in Week 1, but Perine is seemingly the higher-upside target of the two players.