Redskins' Samaje Perine: Listed as third on initial depth chart
Perine is listed as the Redskins' No. 3 running back for their first depth chart of training camp, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
Chris Thompson seems to be locked in as the Redskins' third-down back thanks to his skills as a pass catcher, so Perine and Rob Kelley, who is listed atop the depth chart, are effectively battling for a starting role. While Kelley impressed last season as an unheralded undrafted rookie out of Tulane, he lacks the breakaway speed of Perine, who also offers plenty of power between the tackles. The performances of both backs in the preseason will ultimately dictate who retains starting duties in Week 1, but Perine is seemingly the higher-upside target of the two players.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How does Cutler impact Miami's wideouts?
In the wake of Ryan Tannehill's injury, Miami's addition of Jay Cutler should help DeVante...
-
Cutler doesn't change Dolphins' offense
Ryan Tannehill is likely out for the year, but the Dolphins have signed Jay Cutler, which is...
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...