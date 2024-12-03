Williams had zero carries and hauled in his only target for seven yards during Sunday's 21-14 defeat to the Rams.

Williams reprised his role as the Saints' RB2 after missing the previous three games with a groin issue. But, that still didn't mean he would factor into their gameplan, as Alvin Kamara once again carried the load out of the backfield while playing 86 percent of offensive snaps. Do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill also featured into his usual role in the rushing game before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in the fourth quarter. With no other player capable of filling Hill's unique role in the offense, New Orleans will likely have to make up for his absence by lean on its other tight ends and rushers. This could lead to more opportunities as a short-yardage power back for the 224-pound Williams. It will be worth monitoring how he is deployed behind Kamara during this coming Sunday's road game against the Giants.