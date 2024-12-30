Williams notched two carries for 12 yards and gathered in his only target for 12 yards during Sunday's 25-10 loss versus Las Vegas.

Williams barely played even though starting running back Alvin Kamara was inactive with a groin injury for the second week in a row. Instead, Clyde Edwards-Helaire led the team with five carries for 20 yards after being elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's contest. This was mostly because second-year running back Kendre Miller was forced out with a concussion during the first half. No matter who's been available at running back for New Orleans this season, Williams has never served as anything more than a fringe RB2. He'll likely provide depth once again during the regular-season finale versus the Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 5.