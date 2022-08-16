Coach Dennis Allen said Thomas is "going to be ready to go" for Week 1 at Atlanta, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas reportedly has looked good in training camp, bouncing back from his two-year battle with ankle injuries and setting himself up to start in the opener. He may or may not make an appearance this preseason, and it remains to be seen if he's anything close to the same player who led the league in catches in back-to-back years (2018-19), especially without Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton leading the offense.