Thomas is looking "more like his old self" the more he practices at Saints camp, Luke Johnson of NOLA.com reports.

"Thomas looks to be hitting his stride," wrote Johnson. Rejuvenated and healthy, Thomas has been stacking strong practices together and looks to be getting closer to 100 percent ahead of Week 1. Now 30 years old and coming off three injury-ruined seasons, Thomas is hard to trust for fantasy, but he produced when he was on the field last year, catching 16 of 22 targets for 171 yards and three touchdowns in three games.