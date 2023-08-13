Thomas caught one of two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 26-24 preseason win over the Chiefs.

Thomas hadn't played since Week 3 of last season but was involved early on, garnering both of his targets on New Orleans' 12-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to begin the game. With fellow wideouts Rashid Shaheed and Tre'Quan Smith both dealing with slight groin issues, Thomas currently faces less competition for looks from new quarterback Derek Carr, but having played merely 10 games over the last three seasons, the Saints figure to be careful with Thomas' preseason workload.