Coach Dennis Allen said Thursday that he expects Thomas (toe) to be "good to go" for training camp, Ross Jackson of SI reports.

Thomas remains on track for the start on training camp barring any setbacks, meaning he should be 100 percent before Week 1 and have some time to build a rapport with new quarterback Derek Carr. The 30-year-old wideout has play sparingly since having led the league in catches back-to-back years, from 2018-19, potentially making him an interesting sleeper candidate for the 2023 fantasy season. Chris Olave may now be New Orleans' true No. 1 wideout, but if Thomas can remain healthy he's positioned for a key role as one of Carr's go-to pass catchers.