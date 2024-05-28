Ramczyk (knee) won't be ready until at least training camp, head coach Dennis Allen said last week, John DeShazler of the Saints' official site reports.

Ramczyk missed the team's final four games of the 2023 campaign and his status for the 2024 season remains up in the air. Allen stated Wednesday, "We're still waiting to see where he is - when we get probably to training camp will be the first time that we would even potentially see him." In his absence, Trevor Penning saw work with the first team at right tackle during OTAs.