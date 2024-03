Ramczyk (knee) agreed to restructure his contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Details of Ramczyk's new deal are sparse, but he'll now be guaranteed $6.5 million in 2024, while he previously had no guaranteed money remaining on his contract. Before the reworked deal, the veteran offensive tackle was set to have a $27 million cap hit, so it's possible the Saints opened up significant 2024 cap space with the move.