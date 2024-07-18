The Saints placed Ramczyk (knee) on reserve/PUP Thursday, and he will miss the entirety of the 2024 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Being a vested veteran, Ramczyk's placement on reserve/PUP before roster cutdowns later this summer means he will not be eligible to be activated at any point during the 2024 campaign. This isn't a complete surprise, however, as Ramczyk's availability for this season was already in question way early in the offseason. It's still a huge loss for a New Orleans offensive line that lost 12-game starter Andrus Peat to the Raiders in free agency and 15-game starter James Hurst to retirement. The Saints did use their first-round pick on tackle Taliese Fuaga and did sign veteran backup Olisaemeka Udoh, but 2022 first-rounder Trevor Penning needs to step up and take hold of a starting job in his third season after failing to do so the last two years.