Anthony signed a contract with New Orleans on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Two years after leaving New Orleans, Anthony will be returning to play for the team that drafted him 31st overall in 2015. Expected to contribute mostly on special teams, Anthony isn't likely to offer much value in IDP formats, but it's still nice to see him reuniting with special teams coordinator, Darren Rizzi. Barring injury, the 28-year-old linebacker should remain on the waiver wire.

