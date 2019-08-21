Jets' Stephone Anthony: Signs with Jets
Anthony signed with the Jets on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Anthony, a former first-rounder, spent his first three seasons with the Saints before playing his last two with the Dolphins. He started training camp with the Falcons before ultimately being released on Monday. He will now look to make an impression with the Jets.
