Anthony is lining up as a starting linebacker in walkthroughs ahead of Sunday's tilt against the 49ers, John Hendrix reports.

Anthony appears set to slot into New Orleans' starting defense Week 14 with A.J. Klein (knee) and Kiko Alonso (thigh) both inactive. The 2015 first-round pick normally contributes on special teams, but he'll now have a shot to show well on defense.