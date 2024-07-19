The Seahawks placed Bradford (undisclosed) on the active/NFI list Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

Bradford battled ankle and knee issues last season and again tweaked his ankle during OTAs earlier this offseason. But his placement on the non-football injury list suggests it's not one of those issues that landed him there. The 2023 fourth-rounder started 10 of 14 games he appeared in as a rookie and is expected to open the 2024 season as the Seahawks' starting right guard.