Coach Pete Carroll said he expects Carson (hip) to return for Week 5 against the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Carson came down to a game-time decision for Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals, ultimately landing on the inactive list. There hasn't been any suggestion his hip injury is serious, but it's something to monitor carefully Wednesday when the Seahawks release their first injury report of the week. Mike Davis shined in Carson's absence, taking 21 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns while adding four catches for 23 yards. Carson had a 32-102-1 rushing line the previous week in a 24-13 win over Dallas.