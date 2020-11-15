Carson (foot) has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams but "has an excellent chance" to play next week against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old was originally expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest, but he ended up being downgraded to out Saturday. Carlos Hyde (hamstring) is also unavailable, so Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas are poised to lead Seattle's backfield in Los Angeles. It's a short week of preparation for Thursday's matchup with the Cardinals, so Carson's participation at practice early in the week should indicate whether the early optimism was warranted.