Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that he expects Hall (oblique) to be available for the Seahawks' Week 9 road game against the Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 2, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Hall has been sidelined for the Seahawks' last two practices and has been unable to practice since sustaining an oblique injury in Week 5 against the Buccaneers. If he's able to return to practice following the Week 8 bye, that would put the 2023 second-rounder in line to return for Week 9 against Washington. Uchenna Nwosu has seen a significant increase at outside linebacker over the Seahawks' last three games, so his workload on defense would likely decrease once Hall is cleared to return.