Hall notched a sack in Saturday's 13-3 win over the 49ers.

Hall returned from his suspension to play 50 percent of the defensive snaps in the crucial divisional game. The 2023 second-round pick piled up 8.0 sacks last season, but he posted just 2.0 sacks this season due to the stellar play of DE Leonard Williams and LB Uchenna Nwosu, who both stacked up 7.0 sacks. Hall should continue to handle a middling role during the postseason.