Seahawks' Elijah Arroyo: Practice window opens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Seahawks announced Wednesday that Arroyo (knee) has been designated to return to practice from IR, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Arroyo will have a 21-day window wherein he can practice without counting against the active roster. If deemed healthy, the rookie second-round pick can be activated to the 53-man roster and return to action at any point in that span. Seattle has secured a bye in the first week of the NFC playoffs, meaning Arroyo's next chance to play will come in the divisional round.
More News
-
Seahawks' Elijah Arroyo: Sidelined until postseason•
-
Seahawks' Elijah Arroyo: Ruled out to face Colts•
-
Seahawks' Elijah Arroyo: No practice again•
-
Seahawks' Elijah Arroyo: No practice to begin week•
-
Seahawks' Elijah Arroyo: Status for Week 15 uncertain•
-
Seahawks' Elijah Arroyo: Additional testing upcoming•