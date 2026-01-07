default-cbs-image
The Seahawks announced Wednesday that Arroyo (knee) has been designated to return to practice from IR, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Arroyo will have a 21-day window wherein he can practice without counting against the active roster. If deemed healthy, the rookie second-round pick can be activated to the 53-man roster and return to action at any point in that span. Seattle has secured a bye in the first week of the NFC playoffs, meaning Arroyo's next chance to play will come in the divisional round.

