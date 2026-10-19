Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed with reporters Monday that Arroyo will miss "significant time" due to a shoulder injury that he picked up during Thursday's 17-14 overtime loss to the Broncos, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

It appears the second-year tight end will not play against the Chiefs in Week 7, and a stint on injured reserve seems likely for Arroyo. He's mostly been used as an extra blocker on offense and as a contributor on special teams, but his absence means Eric Saubert and Nick Kallerup are both candidates for more snaps behind TE1 AJ Barner.