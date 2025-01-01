Smith will likely start and play the full game Sunday against the Rams, as the Seahawks aren't planning to give No. 2 QB Sam Howell any reps, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Seattle has been eliminated from playoff contention, but head coach Mike Macdonald indicated Wednesday that there's no plan to give Howell a look behind center. Smith has started all 16 of the Seahawks' contests on the campaign, while Howell has played just 25 offensive snaps, all but one of which came when he stepped in for an injured Smith during the second half of a Week 15 loss versus Green Bay. Smith ranks fifth in the NFL with 4,097 passing yards on the campaign, though his 17:15 TD:INT leaves much to be desired.