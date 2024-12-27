Smith completed 17 of 23 passes for 160 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed three times for 19 yards in the Seahawks' 6-3 win over the Bears on Thursday night. He also committed two fumbles, recovering one.

As the final score indicates, the game wasn't exactly an offensive showcase, and Smith's yardage total, his second lowest of the season, further corroborates the futility. However, the veteran signal-caller was accurate and connected with six different targets overall, albeit with just one completion of over 20 yards. Smith did go without a touchdown for the second time in the last three games, but he helped keep the Seahawks firmly in contention for both an NFC West title and a wild-card spot ahead of a Week 18 road showdown with the division-leading Rams on Sunday, Jan. 5.