The Raiders and Smith agreed to a two-year extension Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Upon getting dealt from Seattle to Las Vegas on March 7, Smith still had one year remaining on his existing contract, but the Raiders have made a new commitment to the quarterback, with Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reporting the deal is worth $85.5 million, with $66.5 million guaranteed. The 34-year-old thus can be expected to be a Raider beyond the 2025 campaign after averaging 249.5 yards per game and compiling a 71:35 TD:INT over 49 starts the previous three seasons.