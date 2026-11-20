Smith (ankle) will practice Friday, and head coach Aaron Glenn said "things look promising for him playing Sunday," Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

While the initial report indicated only that Smith would practice, Eric Allen of the Jets' official website reported that Smith will be a full participant Friday, which makes it even more likely that he will be under center in Week 11. The Jets' final injury report will reveal whether or not Smith carries an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.