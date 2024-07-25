The Seahawks signed Love to a three-year, $36 million contract extension Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After spending the first four years of his career with the Giants, Love signed a two-year deal with the Seahawks in March of 2023. The 2019 fourth-round pick out of Notre Dame responded by recording a career-high 85 solo tackles (123 total), along with 10 total passes defended, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games. With Jamal Adams (knee) signing with Tennessee on July 11, Love will enter 2024 as the starting strong safety for Seattle alongside free safety Rayshawn Jenkins.