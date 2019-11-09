Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Full go Friday
Wright (knee) was a full participant at Friday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Wright is therefore on track to suit up Monday in a key divisional game against the 49ers, barring a setback. San Francisco has rushed for an impressive 171 rushing yards per game this season, good for second in the NFL. Wright and the rest of Seattle's defense will look to halt that trend in Week 10.
