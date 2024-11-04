Walker rushed 25 times for 83 yards and caught all three of his targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Rams.

Walker combined to go for over 100 yards, but he required 28 touches to reach that mark. Seattle's workhorse continues to dominate the backfield touches despite struggling on a per-carry basis in recent weeks. Walker remains a strong fantasy play despite his recent shortcomings as the Seahawks enter the bye week. Seattle will resume play against the 49ers on Nov. 17.