Walker took 14 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for five yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the 49ers.

Walker turned in an efficient rushing performance given the amount of touches he received in a defensive bout between NFC West rivals. The 24-year-old's 3.9 yards per carry mark was weighed down by a pair of short carries from in close that netted the back his seventh rushing touchdown of the season. Walker should continue leading Seattle's backfield in a critical NFC West matchup against the Cardinals next Sunday.