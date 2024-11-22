Fant (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Arizona, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Fant missed the past two games, sandwiched around a Week 10 bye, and just returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant. The Seahawks are giving him at least some chance to play ahead of a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, with rookie AJ Barner on hand to fill in again if needed. Barner drew 11 targets the past two games while playing 91 and 85 percent of snaps, but the big uptick in opportunities yielded just six catches for 42 yards.