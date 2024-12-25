Fant (knee) was estimated to be a full participant at the Seahawks' walkthrough Tuesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Fant was a limited participant at the team's first walkthrough of the week Monday, so his increase in participation Tuesday seems to suggest he's all set to play in Thursday night's matchup with Chicago. The tight end has been dealing with a knee issue for a couple of weeks, but it hasn't forced him to miss any action. Fant has caught 12 of 21 targets for 109 yards over the last four contests following a three-game absence with a groin injury.